Willo Flood admits he’s at the “lowest point” of his entire career as Dundee United’s 2017 struggles continue.

In his usual forthright manner, the Irishman admits it’s up to him and the other senior players to push United on after the 2-1 loss at Raith Rovers on Saturday means they’ve picked up just one league win since the turn of the year.

“We have to front up and it’s got to be the senior players that do it,” he said.

“It’s just not good enough, we actually started quite well and then there’s just a real frailty about us, we’re a bit weak if I’m being honest.

“We need to take more responsibility, especially on the ball, we need to start working a lot harder to give people options on the ball and start being more clinical in front of goal.

“We need to give ourselves a chance because I don’t know how many times we’ve gone in at half-time and we’re losing.

“It’s got to be down to the senior boys to regroup and we need to get this club going again.

“I’m feeling it more than most, if I’m honest. It’s probably the lowest point of my career so far.

“It’s mentally draining but what can you do? You’ve just got to get on that pitch and work hard and try to get a result and take it from there.

“It’s OK to start playing when we’re two goals down but the game’s gone by then.

“We need to start going in a goal up, that would be nice for a change.

“You could see we had them on the ropes in the first 15 minutes but because they get a goal and then another, they get a lift and start wanting the ball, whereas we haven’t had that in a long time.”

United’s current form is a far cry from the six-game run of clean sheets in November and December and, for Willo, it’s got to be a team effort to get out of the rut they’ve found themselves in.

He added: “It wasn’t just the defence that were keeping those clean sheets, it was the whole team.

“We need to get back to working hard. When someone’s got to help out the full-back they’ve got to do it.

“If someone’s got to go the extra yard to go and make a tackle to help someone, they’ve got to do it.

“At this moment in time we’re not doing it and we’re conceding too many set-plays and conceding too many goals from those pieces.

“I feel we’re over-reliant on Tony Andreu as well.

“Sometimes we’ve got to help Tony rather than Tony dragging us all along.

“I feel like a broken record, I feel I’ve said this for the last six weeks, it’s doing my head in, to be honest.

“We just need to shut up with the talking and get on with it and help each other out, work hard and show some guts when we have to.

“Go and get on the ball, if you make a mistake, who cares?

“Just react from it and I think that’s what we need to bring to the next game.”

That next game is the Irn-Bru Cup Final at Fir Park on Saturday and winning a bit of silverware might just be the pick-me-up the Tangerines players are needing.

Having beaten Peterhead, Stranraer, Dunfermline and Queen of the South to get to the final two of the 54-team tournament, United now face St Mirren looking to make up for their league defeat last week in Paisley.

Willo added: “St Mirren, we know what to expect. They’re a big side, will be dangerous from set-plays, they’ve got some good players.

“Sutton’s a handful up top and they’ve got a lot of youth in their team, we need to go there and get going.”