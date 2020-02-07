Current Dundee crop must find their voices, says former hero Gavin Rae

A squad packed with huge characters roared Dundee to their last Championship title.

Now the skipper of that side has challenged the Dark Blues’ beleaguered current crop to find their voices.

Gavin Rae capped a glittering 18-year playing career by leading Dundee to the Premiership six years ago.

It was a team full of influential figures.

And Rae wants the top boys in today’s side – two of whom he knows well – to instil some pride ahead of a crucial play-off run-in.

“I came up against Christophe Berra on a number of occasions,” said Rae.

“He was always a tough opponent – and he’s got loads of experience to draw on.

“Graham Dorrans, I roomed with him on Scotland duty. It was very late in my international career and very early in his to be fair!

“But you just have to look at his career to see the quality he’s got. You don’t play in the Premier League for as many years as he did without being a very, very good footballer.

“These are the guys that can turn it round for Dundee – the big characters.

“The season I captained the team to the Championship title, we had loads of characters in that dressing-room, and it kept us going through what was a rollercoaster season.

“It was touch and go at times but guys like Peter McDonald, Ian Davidson, myself, Kyle Benedictus and Christian Nade kept it ticking over.

“You need leaders in any successful team, and with Christophe and Graham in the current side, they should be the ones setting the standards.”

Standards of late have not been high enough at Dens Park.

A run of four Championship games without a win since the festive season has seen the Dens men drop out of the play-off places.

For a side who started the season with designs on a title charge, that is a cause for concern.

But Rae believes the talent peppering the Dee squad ought to be enough to turn the tide – and ensure at least a shot at a quickfire return to the Premiership.

“If you look at the Dundee side, there are guys with plenty of Premiership experience there,” he said.

“You’ve got Jack Hamilton at the back, Christophe in front of him, Dorrans in the middle, Kane Hemmings up top . . . the list goes on.

“These are the guys James McPake will be asking to drive the team on in the second half of the season.

“They’ve been there and done it – some of them at a very high level.

“So you have to think that if they turn it on, they’ve got enough about them to get Dundee firing again.

“Things have been tough in recent weeks and being out of the play-off places is not good.

“The players have to fight to turn that round because another season in the Championship isn’t ideal – and it could easily happen.

“But, for me, there should be enough experience and quality there to turn the tide.”