Scott Louden, 31, of Lily Walker Centre, Ann Street, was ordered to do unpaid work and placed on a curfew order at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Louden admitted stealing a power tool from B&Q, King’s Cross Road, on March 22, while he was on bail.

He also admitted stealing a socket set and an angle grinder from the same store two days later.

He further admitted stealing a quantity of razors from Morrisons, Afton Way, on November 19 last year, and digital radios and air fresheners from B&M Bargains at the Wellgate shopping centre on September 27 last year.

Louden was ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid work in the community, placed under a nine-month supervision order and put on a three-month curfew.