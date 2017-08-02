A man who glassed his victim on a Dundee street then tried to blame the attack on his twin brother has been placed on a four-month curfew.

Liam Gray, 20, was also ordered by Dundee Sheriff Court to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work within a six-month period and was placed under one year’s supervision.

The court heard Gray left his victim, Graham Ellis, with two scars on his forehead following the attack in Union Street on March 19.

Gray was traced by police and arrested but tried to blame the assault on his twin brother, stating: “I didn’t glass anyone. If anyone did it would have been my brother.”

His brother was also traced and admitted having been out drinking with Gray that evening but denied being involved in an assault. Gray was identified by witnesses.

Gray, a prisoner at Polmont, admitted assaulting Graham Ellis by striking him on the head with a glass, to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement while on bail.