A 27-year-old man caused thousands of pounds worth of damage by spray painting graffiti on more than a dozen buildings during a year-long vandalism spree.

Keven Murray has been ordered to stay indoors at night after spraying graffiti on shops, bars, a youth centre, a theatre and numerous private homes.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond placed Murray on a six-month curfew after being told he had been going out at night and painting his “tag” on to random properties.

Murray, of Royal Buildings, Newport-on-Tay, admitted a total of 13 charges between March 2018 and March 2019 when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court was told Murray had targeted one house near his home and returned to it a month later to cause further damage by painting over a mural.

In one prolific week, Murray targeted at least seven buildings including The Little Theatre, 7 Day News, Lesley’s Food Takeaway, the Strath Bar and the Athletic Bar in Dundee.

He also admitted vandalising the Rio Youth Centre and Ferrier & Mackinnon Optometrists in Newport and several private homes in Dundee and Fife.

The court was told he had painted on the side of a building and gate at a house in Tay Street, Newport, in September 2018.

The following month he returned and painted over a mural on the side of the wall.

Sheriff Drummond said: “It has taken quite a long time to get here for various reasons, but you are here now.”

He has to remain indoors between 7pm-7am each day.

