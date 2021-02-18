Curfew for £5,000 benefits cheat actor caught out by filming

An actor who pretended he was severely disabled to con the benefits agency out of more than £5,000, was caught out by secret filming.

Garry McGovern, 51, claimed benefits after telling the Department for Work and Pensions he suffered from a severe level of disability.

McGovern, who has been a film extra, told the agency he could not walk more than 20 metres without using a stick or resorting to using a wheelchair.

He also claimed he was unable to cook for himself or wash without assistance and lied to the agency for more than a year to obtain £5,220.14 in benefits.

But the DWP was given a tip-off that McGovern had been lying about the extent of his ailments to claim more cash.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that the investigation discovered McGovern had been fit enough to carry out work as a builder and decorator.

It was also reported to investigators that McGovern attended a wedding as a photographer’s assistant and showed no physical signs of a serious disability.

The probe into his claim escalated to involve the setting up of a covert surveillance operation and McGovern’s lies were then caught on camera.

He was secretly filmed walking much further distances than he had claimed on a number of occasions and showed no obvious signs of discomfort.

Investigators compiled a mini-series of McGovern’s covert screen appearances, which were then shown to the court to demonstrate the extent of his deception.

McGovern, of Byron Street, Dundee, admitted obtaining £5,220.14 Personal Independence Payment he had not been entitled to between 16 August 2017 and 3 September 2018.

He admitted knowingly failing to inform the DWP of a change in circumstances that affected his entitlement to the Enhanced Mobility and Daily Living Components of the claim.

And he admitted failing to declare there had been an improvement in the management of his declared disabilities and that he was able to work and drive without assistance.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond placed McGovern on a Restriction of Liberty Order for six months and ordered him to stay indoors from 7pm to 7am each night.

To better understand how our court reporting works, click here to view our online guide.