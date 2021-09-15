Cupar train fire: Railway line reopens after major disruption to services

Fire crews have tackled a blaze on board a Caledonian Sleeper train at Cupar railway station that forced the main railway line through Fife to close.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.45am on Wednesday.

Passengers were evacuated as the service arrived at the station and there were no injuries.

A witness told The Courier how the smoke was “pretty bad at one point” as the electrical fire took hold.