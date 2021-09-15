News / Local / Fife Cupar train fire: Railway line reopens after major disruption to services By Steven Rae and Bryan Copland September 15, 2021, 7:00 am Updated: September 15, 2021, 11:30 am Firefighters at Cupar Station. Fire crews have tackled a blaze on board a Caledonian Sleeper train at Cupar railway station that forced the main railway line through Fife to close. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.45am on Wednesday. Passengers were evacuated as the service arrived at the station and there were no injuries. A witness told The Courier how the smoke was “pretty bad at one point” as the electrical fire took hold. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe