Cupar ‘top up tap’ plans could cut plastic use

Plans to add Cupar to Scottish Water’s network of Top up Taps are set to progress in the coming months.

Scottish Water’s ‘Your Water Your Life’ campaign began in 2019 with the installation of Top up Taps in towns and cities throughout Scotland.

The aim was to encourage individuals to take advantage of fresh tap water, but also drive down the use of single-use plastic bottles.

With that in mind, local Liberal Democrat councillor Margaret Kennedy approached the company to ask about the possibility of one in Cupar, and the response has been largely positive.

Efforts are now being made to identify a suitable location and carry out a feasibility study to ensure the area meets the criteria before a final decision is taken.

Ms Kennedy commented: “Having submitted a request to Scottish Water, I was very pleased with the response and as such invited Cupar Now to lead on a consultation and information sharing process to gauge public interest.

“I look forward to getting the process started and I am positive that securing a Top up Tap for Cupar will not only be beneficial for local residents, but will also help encourage individuals to be mindful of our impact on the environment.”

Each unit is fitted with technology that enables Scottish Water to digitally track usage at each location and transmit data via cloud technology, allowing data specialists to then convert these figures into cost and plastic savings.

82,000 litres of water used

So far, a total of 26 taps are up and running and more than 82,000 litres of water has been used to refill bottles.

This is equivalent to 250,000 standard 330 single-use plastic bottles, clearly demonstrating the project’s success and future potential.

Ms Kennedy said she will work towards gathering all the necessary information to secure a tap for the town.

This will include accessing average footfall in popular locations; walking and cycling routes; and supporting Scottish Water on the feasibility study, ensuring the site has access to the Scottish Water Public Network and is accessible for everyone.

“Whilst there is no confirmation or estimated time for the installation in Cupar, it is a positive step in the right direction to contribute to the health and wellbeing of local residents, helping them to save money and reduce their waste and impact on the wider environment,” she concluded.