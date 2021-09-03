Cupar Retail Park: Latest tenants revealed for new Fife shopping destination

Two more tenants have signed up for the long-awaited £7.5 million retail park in Cupar.

Construction on the Fife park, next to Tesco on South Road, is due to finish at the end of October.

B&M is the anchor tenant at the retail park, which has eight units. Other tenants will be Indigo Sun, Burger King and Costa Coffee.

Now developer London & Scottish Property Investment Management (LSPIM) has revealed the latest companies to sign pre-let agreements.

They are Fife firms Bayne’s Family Bakers and Nimbus Beds.

In addition, B&M has extended its footprint.

The value retailer initially signed up for a 23,000 sq ft site. This will become a 25,770 sq ft undertaking with a new garden centre element.

Hopes Cupar Retail Park will bring people to area

Andy Richardson, LSPIM group development director, said: “We are delighted to have completed these pre-let agreements with Bayne’s and Nimbus.

“Their respective retail offers will provide an excellent complement to those of the retailers that have already signed pre-lets.

“This, combined with the adjacent Tesco store will ensure a broad retail provision, with excellent parking.

“It will attract consumers from a wide catchment area into the town.”

Bayne’s the Family Bakers has taken a 1,000 sq ft unit and Fife-based Nimbus Beds has taken 4,000 sq ft.

The agreements leave only two units of 1,880 sq ft and 2,745 sq ft still available at the retail park. Savills and Culverwell are marketing these units.

Cupar Retail Park development nears completion

A year ago the development team at LSPIM secured planning consent to develop the derelict land. In February work commenced on site.

The plan is for construction to end in October. At this point retailers will take possession to fit-out the units and open thereafter.

The retail park will create 120 to 140 long-term retail jobs as well as 40 construction jobs during the build and fit-out phases.

Muir Construction has build the 47,800 sq ft development, which has 159 car parking spaces.

Councillors removed one of the last obstacles to development in August 2020 when they gave the developers permission to build a mini-roundabout at the site entrance.

A previous approval required it to be built before work started on constructing the retail park but that condition was removed.

Glasgow-based London & Scottish Property Investment Management is one of Scotland’s largest independent property investment and asset managers.

It has more than 60 staff and £1 billion of assets under management.