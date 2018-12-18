Cupar man who fell from Christmas tree in Kirkcaldy ‘died as he lived – helping others’​

A Cupar man who died in a fall from a Christmas tree had been trying to fix the lights, his heartbroken loved ones have revealed.

Relatives say James Ogilvie, a tree surgeon, had been on a night out in Kirkcaldy when he noticed the decorations were hanging incorrectly on the town’s fir tree.

Tragedy struck after Mr Ogilvie, whose daughter gave birth to his second grandchild less than 24 hours after his death, clambered up to fix the lights.

His family said he died as he lived – helping others.

Now a fundraising page has been set up to give him the “send-off he deserves”.

A relative said: “He was always the life and soul of the party.

“He was trying to fix the lights when he died, while singing to people below.”

Mr Ogilvie died in hospital after plunging from the tree next to Kirkcaldy’s Town House in the early hours of Friday.

His grieving family have set up a gofundme page and are trying to raise £1,500 towards his funeral.

More than £500 had been pledged in the first 24 hours.

A message on the crowdfunding website said: James unfortunately passed away in the early hours of Friday 14th December 2018. Our family are struggling to raise funds to pay for his funeral and would appreciate any kind donations to help with the expense.

“Anyone who knew James knew he would help anybody out with anything and was the life and soul of any party.

“Our family wish to give James the send off he deserves.

“Funeral arrangements will be given once everything is arranged.”

The tragedy happened just hours after Mr Ogilvie, a father of five, had shared exciting news of the impending arrival of a new grandchild.

His oldest daughter gave birth less than a day later.

The tragedy unfolded after Mr Ogilvie was seen by staff at a local nightclub climbing the festive tree in the town square.

He fell on to the grassed area below when the top of the fir snapped off.

Staff raced to help as the emergency services were alerted shortly before 3am. Mr Ogilvie was rushed to the town’s Victoria Hospital but staff were unable to save him.

Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and inquiries were continuing.