Dundee United could be facing a major fixture reshuffle next month.

Ayr United’s progress in the Scottish Cup this week means the Tangerines already know their scheduled clash with the Honest Men at the beginning of March will have to be rescheduled.

That game was due at Tannadice and if Ray McKinnon’s men win their Irn-Bru Cup semi-final at Queen of the South on Saturday night, they will lose another home Saturday date at the end of the month.

The Irn-Bru Cup Final has been pencilled in for either March 25 or 26, meaning Dunfermline’s visit to the city would have to be moved if United are still in the cup.

With club captain Sean Dillon’s testimonial match already pencilled in for the midweek of March 21, it could also be a busy few weeks.

After a free Saturday on March 4 because the Ayr game has to go off, United could end up playing every midweek for the rest of the month.

As well as Dillon’s big night against Hearts, the Tangerines already have a midweek fixture at St Mirren on March 15 to take care of.

And a success this weekend would mean dates would have to be found for another two league fixtures.

Meanwhile, the club are awaiting news from Poland over defender Coll Donaldson’s proposed move there.

The 21-year-old has been training with Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza this week.

As well as awaiting news of that deal, the manager is still working towards adding to his squad.

He’s likely to make a decision soon on the trialist who played a Development game earlier this week.