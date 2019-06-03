Cup final flare-up in Forfar sees fan arrested

A group of amateur football supporters were huckled out of the North of Tay Cup Final after setting off pyrotechnics.

Fans of Perth’s Letham AFC were escorted from League One Forfar’s Station Park by police on Friday evening after a flare was ignited in the enclosure opposite the Main Stand 10 minutes into the second half.

An 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

Forfar chiefs ordered match officials to call a halt to the game and the referee took both sets of players off the artificial pitch as police took action.

Some supporters in the Main Stand took exception to this, hurling abuse at referee Marc Farmer and his assistants, as well as Loons director David McGregor.

They, too, were soon rounded up by police and ejected before the match got under way again following a 10-minute stoppage.

One fan, who saw the bedlam unfold from the main stand, said: “It was crazy. In the first half there were around a dozen or so fans jumping about, having a laugh and singing songs.

“But then after half time, a flare was sparked up. Understandably, Forfar officials were less than impressed with this and called for the game to come to a halt.

“The game was a cracker though, and despite the unrest was a good advert for the amateur game in Tayside.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in relation to a disturbance in the crowd at Station Park, Forfar, during an amateur football match on Friday.

“He is to be reported to the procurator fiscal in due course and inquiries are continuing into other parts of the incident.”

Kinross went on to win the showpiece 3-2 to lift the cup for the first time in the club’s history in front of a 300-strong crowd.