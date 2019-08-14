Wednesday, August 14th 2019 Show Links
CUP DRAW: Tayside derby set as Dundee United face Arbroath, with Dundee to host Elgin City

by George Cran
August 14, 2019, 12:48 pm
Dundee United and Dundee will both have the home advantage in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup third round.

United will play hosts to Dick Campbell’s Arbroath, in an all-Championship clash on the weekend of September 7/8.

Dundee, meanwhile, will welcome League Two side Elgin City to Dens Park, also over the same weekend.

The exact dates of the fixtures will be decided by SPFL bosses due to both sides being drawn to play at home.

 

 

 

