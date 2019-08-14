CUP DRAW: Tayside derby set as Dundee United face Arbroath, with Dundee to host Elgin City

Dundee United and Dundee will both have the home advantage in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup third round.

United will play hosts to Dick Campbell’s Arbroath, in an all-Championship clash on the weekend of September 7/8.

In the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup, 3rd round, We have been drawn at home to @ArbroathFC – The tie is scheduled to be played on weekend of 7/8 September #Tangerine50 🧡🖤 #DUFC pic.twitter.com/USYLUHW78M — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 14, 2019

Dundee, meanwhile, will welcome League Two side Elgin City to Dens Park, also over the same weekend.

The exact dates of the fixtures will be decided by SPFL bosses due to both sides being drawn to play at home.