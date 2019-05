Former Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo has returned to football management with a job in Europe.

Laszlo, sacked by United in September, has landed a role in charge of Romanian League One side Sepsi OSK.

Romanian-born Laszlo’s 44th and final game in charge was a 5-1 thrashing by Ross County, who went on to top the Scottish Championship to consign United to a third straight ultimately unsuccessful season in the play-offs.