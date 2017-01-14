A cruise company has confirmed it plans to return to Dundee again in 2018 — amid huge interest in its holidays.

Cruise and Maritime Voyages started running services to and from Dundee Port in 2015.

Last year, the company then revealed that it was increasing the number of cruises it ran out of Dundee to six for the summer of 2017 — double the number it ran in 2015.

Now, Mike Hall, the company’s head of marketing, says there are plans to return for a fourth consecutive year in 2018 — with the vast majority of places for its trips to the likes of Norway and Iceland this year having already been snapped up.

He told the Tele: “Having introduced cruises from Dundee in 2015 aboard the impressive Magellan, we have been delighted with the incredible response.

“Sales for summer 2017 have been outstanding with many guests returning to book again.

“Around 80% of our programme is already sold so the message is, if you want to cruise with the convenience of departing from your local port, now is the time to do so.

“CMV plans to be sailing from Dundee again in 2018 which is great news for the city and all the associated businesses that serve Magellan and her many guests.”

Robert Mason, head of cruise for Dundee Port operator Forth Ports said: “Dundee is enjoying a strong cruise business as the number of liners calling into the port has increased significantly in recent years with bookings already confirmed for 2018 by returning operators.

“Last year we welcomed 10 cruise ships into Dundee which was an increase from 6 in 2015. 2017 is set to be even busier with 14 ships booked in for the season which starts in the spring.

“We are also pleased to see healthy bookings under way for the 2018 season. Dundee in particular is seeing growth in turnaround calls.”