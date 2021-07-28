Cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 docks in Dundee

The first cruise ship has arrived in Dundee since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Marella Explorer 2 docked at the Port of Dundee, the first cruise ship to visit Dundee since 2019.

The 72,00-tonne cruise ship arrived at Stannergate at 3.30am on Wednesday morning, delighting Dundonians as they woke on a rainy day.

Early arrival in Dundee

The Marella left Newcastle on Saturday, heading north to the Port of Cromarty in Invergordon on Sunday before going on to Shetland.

She left Lerwick on Monday and travelled until the early hour on Wednesday when she docked in Dundee.

But those hoping to catch a glimpse of the Tui-owned ship will have to be quick as at 6pm she sets sail again to return to Newcastle.

Covid safe

All passengers and crew must follow strict Covid-secure safety measures.

The UK and Scottish Governments, as well as cruise operators, have put in place a range of strict protocols and procedures to ensure the safety of passengers, crew and members of the public as the industry begins to resume activity.

Safety measures include a negative PCR test prior to embarking for all passengers and crew and consent to testing during the cruise.

Shore excursion bubbles are in place and passengers will only be permitted ashore on an organised ships excursion.

The rules for cruise are to be reviewed by the Scottish Government ahead of the next planned easing of restrictions on August 9.