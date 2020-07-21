Cruise ship firm CMV goes into administration

A holiday company which offered “scenic cruises” departing from Dundee has gone into administration.

Customers booked on trips with Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) were informed of the development in an email on Monday.

It stated: “We regret to advise you that…Cruise & Maritime Voyages has ceased trading and has been placed into administration.

“Our immediate objective is to help you understand what steps you need to take next, depending on the type of holiday you have booked.

“We understand that you may be concerned by this news, but it is very important that you follow advice we have set up on a specific website to provide information on what you need to do next.”

Those affected are asked to visit www.abta.com/failures and select South Quay Travel & Leisure Limited.