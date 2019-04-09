Cruise liner fails to find a way to Scottish shore after four failed attempts

Shop keepers and local businesses were seriously disappointed when the first “big” cruise ship of the season didn’t make it into port yesterday morning.

It was to have been the economic boost Fort William needed after a long winter, the MV Astoria with her 460 passengers as the first on a busy cruise ship schedule for the west coast town.

But due to “weather conditions” the cruise liner, that was due to pull into town shortly before 5am, and again at 9.45am, and twice at 2.30pm – the sail to the town near to the top of Loch Linnhe was abandoned.

Organisers of town-wide activities said two separate families – who made the trip to town to meet relatives, had to abandon plans for a reunion. The ship had sailed from Poole, England on April 3.

