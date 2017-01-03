A callous thief has ruined the holidays for a nine-year-old girl after her bike — a Christmas present — was stolen.

Madison Philip from Arbroath was out playing on her pink BMX bike at the start of her holidays and was looking forward to a long happy summer of cycling.

However, her precious bike — a present from Santa — was stolen from right outside the family home, leaving Madison devastated.

Today her mum Suzanne, 33, said that when Madison, a pupil at Muirfield Primary School, first complained that her bike had been taken she wondered if she had just left it somewhere else.

Suzanne added: “Sometime after Madison put her bike away on Tuesday it was taken from a private area outside our house.

“Madison only discovered it had gone when she went to go out and play on it around lunchtime on Wednesday.

“She came rushing into the house to tell me her bike wasn’t there.

“To begin with I told her to go and look around in the garden in case she had left it somewhere else.

“I went to look with her and sure enough her bike was nowhere to be found.”

Suzanne said that whoever had taken the bike had to cross the private drive to their garden, but unfortunately no one in the house had heard anything.

She added: “I think someone must have known where Madison left her bike and knew where to come and get it.

“I don’t know how someone could do something so cruel to a child.”

Suzanne said that Madison was a very keen young cyclist and used her bike virtually every day.

She added: “She got a lovely new bike at Christmas and was so proud of it. She rides it to school most days.

“She also loves to go out on her bike to play and uses it to go to her trampoline club in the holidays.

“I hope somebody somewhere knows where her bike is and we get it back very soon.

“The holidays have already been spoiled for Madison and they have only just begun.

“I would just like to appeal to whoever has taken it to please bring it back.

“It would make Madison so happy.

“I have tried asking on social media if anyone can help but although a few people have been in touch, so far there is no sign of her bike.

“There was another bike I didn’t recognise left in the area outside our house which is a bit of a mystery but it still doesn’t explain what happened to Madison’s bike.”

Suzanne said if anyone thought they saw the bike it has a black seat rather than a patterned one, and also has a lock.