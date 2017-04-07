‘Cruel’ burglar drowns puppy during break-in

A seven-month-old puppy was drowned in a bath by an intruder during a burglary, police have said.

Benji the cockapoo was found dead by his owner, Susan Walker, following the break-in on Wednesday.

The mother-of-two says she will be haunted by the sight of her pet’s lifeless body for the rest of her life.

Ms Walker, from Gorleston near Great Yarmouth, told the Eastern Daily Press: “Everything we lost is immaterial. The fact we lost the puppy is the most devastating thing.

“Benji was really playful and part of the family. I have not told the children what has happened. We have told them he has gone missing and police are helping us find him.”

The 33-year-old called her brother and partner after returning home and realising she had been burgled – and told them Benji was missing.

The puppy was reportedly discovered after Ms Walker’s brother kicked down a bathroom door that had been jammed shut.

A computer and several other items were also stolen from the family’s home between 3.50pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, according to Norfolk Police.

Detective Sergeant Richard Wallis added: “This is a particularly cruel crime and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area at around the time of the burglary to come forward.”