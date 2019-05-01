‘Crucial chunk’ of data from accused’s watch missing from night of alleged Angus murder

A cardiology specialist told a High Court trial that he carried out heart tests on murder accused Tasmin Glass which showed “absolutely normal” results.

However, Professor adrian Brady also examined data from Glass’s Apple watch from the night of June 6 last year and revealed a crucial chunk of detail was unavailable from the night of the alleged killing of steven Donaldson.

Professor Brady gave evidence for more than an hour today and told how the Apple Watch is the most accurate of all devices on the market at the moment – and how he studied the heart rate data from Glass’s watch which was given to him by the Crown.

He said: “Her watch was very accurate. Her results were average from earlier in the day at just over 79 heartbeats per minute, which is exactly how it would have been from an individual who was three months pregnant.”

The court was shown a timeline of Glass’s results from later on the day Mr Donaldson died, with a chunk of information unavailable. Professor Brady said: “We just don’t have any data.”

He also told the court that he conducted an experiment with Glass in march this year at Glasgow Royal Infirmary involving light exercise and said: “She showed a slight response to mild exercise and apart from that it was absolutely normal.”

The trial also heard from a professional astronomer at st andrews University, who told about the light conditions on June 6 last year. Dr alex schultz described “civil twilight”, which is when the sun dips but there is still light.

He made a site visit to the Kirriemuir Peter Pan playpark and said that it was possible for someone in one car to be able to see a second car at the location.

The court was shown photographs of two vehicles in the car park. But Dr schultz insisted that although people in both cars would see the respective vehicles, it would be impossible to tell the model, colour, licence plate or even if there were occupants.

Asked if it would be possible to see more details if one of the cars had its headlights on, Dr schultz replied: “It’s a test I have not carried out so I cannot comment on that.”

Glass, 20, began giving evidence yesterday and told the High Court jury she did not see Mr Donaldson at all on the night she was alleged to be involved in his killing.

She said Mr Donaldson was not at the Peter Pan playpark where she had arranged to meet him on June 6 last year to talk about their failing relationship and hand over money from a car insurance payout.

Glass denied planning with co-accused steven Dickie and Callum Davidson to get the 27-year-old to Kirrie Hill, prior to him being taken to Kinnordy Loch, near the town, where his charred body and burnt-out BmW were found in the early hours of the following morning.

The trial, in front of Lord Pentland, continues.

The charges

Tasmin Glass, 20, Steven Dickie, 24 and Callum Davidson, 24, all from Kirriemuir, face a charge of murdering Mr Donaldson at Loch of Kinnordy between June 6 and 7 2018.

It is alleged they assaulted him at Kirriemuir’s Peter Pan playpark, having arranged to meet him there, repeatedly striking him with weapons before taking him to Loch of Kinnordy, where they repeatedly struck him with a knife and baseball bat or similar and a heavy, bladed weapon and set fire to him and his car.