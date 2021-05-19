Prosecutors are to carry out a review of the death of Fife man Colin Marr, who was stabbed in the chest.

The Crown Office say they have identified new lines of enquiry into the death of Colin Marr, who died in Lochgelly in July 2007.

The 23-year-old’s death followed a row with his fiancée Candice Bonar about his alleged infidelity.

In the findings of an inconclusive fatal accident inquiry in 2011, Sheriff Principal Alastair Dunlop QC said a “significant or considerable degree of force” would have been required to inflict the wound.

The family says it was told it was an “open and shut suicide” but does not accept Colin took his own life and earlier this year called for a criminal investigation into the handling of the case.

Pathologist’s report

The BBC reports the material handed over to Police Scotland by Colin’s stepdad Stuart Graham includes the findings of a report by leading pathologist Dr Nat Carey.

Dr Carey said it was “both possible and plausible” Colin’s injury was “inflicted by a third party” and questioned previous police reports on the location of the stab wound.

Mr Graham has previously claimed a photograph used as part of an investigation in 2009 is not of his step-son and it was placed deliberately in a series of images of the scene.

The material was passed to the Crown Office by the police.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “Prosecutors are pursuing lines of inquiry identified in material received from Colin Marr’s family.

“The Lord Advocate has instructed that once these inquiries are complete, all the available evidence should be reviewed by independent Crown Counsel with no previous involvement in the case.

“We appreciate the impact Colin’s death and subsequent events have had on his family and hope they will be reassured by the new steps being taken.”

Fiancée maintains innocence

Both Fife Police and the Crown Office previously produced reports critical of the original investigation into Colin’s death and issued apologies to his family.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner also upheld 12 complaints over the force’s handling of the case.

Colin’s fiancée Ms Bonar has been interviewed three times by the police and voluntarily appeared in person at the 2011 Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into his death.

At the inquiry Sheriff Alastair Dunlop said he could not decide if the death was suicide or homicide

Speaking after the FAI, Ms Bonar said: “My name is cleared. I have always been honest and declared my innocence throughout this heart-breaking nightmare.

“What Colin did, he did to himself and that’s the truth.”