Crowdfunding page launched as man gears-up to take Dundee council to court over e-bike rack

A West End resident has thanked the general public for their financial backing as he prepares to take Dundee City Council to the civil court.

David Mulligan has drawn support from across the city this week after revealing that he was considering challenging the planning approval at the Court of Session for the installation of an e-bike rack outside his property on Blackness Avenue.

The defiant 63-year-old set up a go fund me page just a day after his story hit the news stands across the City of Discovery.

The Embark Dundee scheme – funded by urban mobility company Ride On – will see 400 e-bikes brought to the city and charging stations set up at major visitor attractions, larger workplaces, city centre, railway station and Dundee University.

However, when an e-bike station was recently installed on Blackness Avenue, neighbours complained it was located far too close to households.

Five letters of objection were previously lodged when a planning application was submitted, but Dundee City Council approved the plan.

Since launching a crowdfunding page on Wednesday, David has already racked-up over £1,500 towards his £20,000 target to take civil action against the local authority.

David said: “I’m delighted at the backing I’ve received from the public. When the article went online I’ve been told the readers were largely backing me.

“Part of me is still hoping Dundee City Council will see sense here and move the e-bike rack to a more suitable location.

“I’ll be entirely honest though – I can’t see it happening – and that leaves me with no other option but to pursue going to the Court of Session to contest this matter.

“There is obviously going be a sizeable cost involved so we decided to set-up a crowd funding page to assist with some of the costing.

“We’re awaiting a fee for a town planner too regarding assessment of how they’ve decided to allow this set-up outside my property.”

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

David added: “I’m amazed just how much has been raised so far, the council think people are just going to give-up and not contest these decisions because of the cost involved, I’m prepared to fight this.”

Dundee City Council previously confirmed it had received a request from Mr Mulligan for the relevant documents relating to the Blackness Avenue e-bike station.

A spokesman added: “We have received the request for these documents which will be dealt with in the statutory timescales.”