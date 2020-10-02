Crowdfunding campaign to protect historic Dundee ship smashes £15,000 fundraising target

A fundraising project to help save a local historic ship has smashed its target of £15,000 in its third week.

The Unicorn Preservation Society kicked off their first crowdfunder campaign just over three weeks ago to help protect the HMS Unicorn.

The group launched its campaign to try and raise the money in support of its Buoyancy Project which will fund the purchase and instalment of buoyancy bags which will halt the tendency for the ships hull to ‘hog’.

A swell of support saw the campaign achieve its target of £15,000 with over a week to go until their original deadline and has so far raised £15,720.

Donors from across the country came to the Unicorn’s aid with over 400 people donating and more than 120 leaving comments on the campaign page about their fond memories of the ship.

Although the overall cost for this project is an estimated £57,000, the campaign had to reach £15,000 in order to secure a further £15,000 through matched funding by the Lottery’s Heritage Emergency Fund.

Having reached their target a week early, the group has stretched the campaign target to £20,000 in hope of raising a further £5,000 to cover additional costs on the project.

A spokesperson for the Unicorn Preservation Society said: “We weren’t sure what to expect from our first crowdfunder, so the level of public support has actually taken Trustees, staff and our volunteers by complete surprise; we are very grateful and the many comments of support have lifted our hearts.

“This early project will help keep HMS Unicorn stable while we advance wider plans to move the ship to dry-dock conditions by her 200th year in 2024.”

The society hopes to undertake the project over the coming months and has committed to keeping its supporters updated on its progress.

The crowdfunding page will remain open until October 9.