Crowdfunding campaign to be launched to help protect HMS Unicorn

A crowdfunding campaign will launch tomorrow to raise £30,000 to help protect the HMS Unicorn.

The Unicorn Protection Society (UPS) has launched the campaign in aid of its Buoyancy Project.

With the ship nearing its 200th anniversary it is now time to consider its long-term future, therefore UPS is moving ahead with its plans to move the Unicorn into a dry dock near her currently location.

The move would better support ongoing conservation work as well as significantly slow down the environmental impact on the ships deterioration.

The society also hopes to prevent further deterioration to the ships hull as over time the hogging of the ships hull has become increasingly evident.

Hogging is caused by the bow and the stern of the ship being heavier and therefore less buoyant than the middle.

A dive survey carried out in July 2020 provided more detail related to the hog and wider areas of disrepair which pose an early threat to the Unicorn’s future.

The purpose of the restoration project is to halt the tendency for the ships hull to hog by placing two five tonne buoyancy bags at the fore end of the ship and four at the aft end (towards the rear) of the ship.

Eric Wright, Chair of Project Board said: “At nearly 200 years old, HMS Unicorn is the oldest British-built historic ship still afloat and one of the six oldest large ships in the world.

“Urgent action is essential to prevent further deterioration of its wooden structure, in order to preserve this unique ship for the benefit of current and future generations and we urge the public to get behind our campaign to help save the Unicorn.”

The fundraising campaign is one of the first stages in a wider project and the UPS is appealing to the people of Dundee and to maritime enthusiasts around the world to consider to donating.

Every pound donated up to £15,000 will be matched due to a grant secured from the Heritage Emergency Fund.

