An eight-week search for a missing dog is to benefit from a new crowdfunding campaign.

Cameras and infrared torches will be purchased using the money raised in the appeal.

Bella, a 10-month-old lakeland terrier, vanished while on a walk with her owner in Dundee’s Balgay Park on January 21.

Staff from Dundee City Council’s environmental services department and firefighters dug up part of Balgay Cemetery in a bid to locate Bella.

However, two months on, she has yet to be returned to owner Sheila Gaughan.

The initial £500 fundraising target was smashed within less than 12 hours of the page being set up.

Donations can be made online at gofundme.com/3itji88 and updates can be found on the Find Bella Facebook page.