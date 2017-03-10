Crowdfunding appeal for life-saving equipment

An Angus village is launching a major fundraising drive for a community defibrillator and lifesaving telephone system.

East Haven Together’s Crowdfunder UK bid will go live on Monday to raise £5,600 for a defibrillator, emergency 999 phone and a village emergency telephone system (Vets), which will be provided by the Community Heartbeat Trust.

The group’s Wendy Murray said: “Over the past 30 years at least four residents have died of sudden cardiac arrest and three of those died on the beach.

“Had a community defibrillator been available the outcome may have been very different.

“Although there are only 100 residents in Easthaven, thousands of people pass through the village every year, increasing the risk of somebody experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service aims to respond to up to 75% of cardiac arrests within eight minutes, but this may be too late to restart the heart.

“To make matters worse, in Easthaven, paramedics experience delays as they try to locate areas within the village.”

BT have agreed Easthaven Together can adopt the village phone box and convert it into a public access community defibrillator point.

A review has identified not a single telephone call has been made from the box during the last 12 months but a phone will be retained to make 999 calls.

Vets is an additional service, which will provide a single telephone number to access help for an Easthaven resident or visitor in an emergency.

A user dials 999 and then the Vets number, which immediately rings out to 10 designated good samaritans in the village simultaneously.

Wendy said: “A third of all 999 calls are from lone rescuers so getting help to them quickly is important.

“In Easthaven, 22% of householders live alone, so the Vets number will provide added support and reassurance.”