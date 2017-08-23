‘What a crowd’: Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones hails fans at sell-out Dundee show

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Welsh rockers Stereophonics took the Caird Hall by storm last night.

The Dundee gig sold-out in minutes when tickets first went on sale – and the indie icons did not disappoint.

Kelly Jones & Co. belted out an array of hits from the vast catalogue from early anthems like A Thousand Trees and Local Boy in the Photograph to Mr Writer and latest single All In One Night.

The packed out crowd sang along to nearly every word .

Amid a party-like atmosphere, frontman Kelly told the audience: “It’s good to back. It’s been too long.”

He later remarked “what a crowd” in response to the reception from his fans.

