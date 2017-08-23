Wednesday, August 23rd 2017 Show Links
Home / Dundee

‘What a crowd’: Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones hails fans at sell-out Dundee show

by Bryan Copland
August 23, 2017, 9:33 am

Welsh rockers Stereophonics took the Caird Hall by storm last night.

The Dundee gig sold-out in minutes when tickets first went on sale – and the indie icons did not disappoint.

Kelly Jones & Co. belted out an array of hits from the vast catalogue from early anthems like A Thousand Trees and Local Boy in the Photograph to Mr Writer and latest single All In One Night.

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics on the Caird Hall stage

The packed out crowd sang along to nearly every word .

Amid a party-like atmosphere, frontman Kelly told the audience: “It’s good to back. It’s been too long.”
He later remarked “what a crowd” in response to the reception from his fans.

We’ll have more on last night’s show in tonight’s Evening Telegraph.

Tags

Comments

Breaking

    Cancel