Crowd gathers for ‘gender reveal party’ at Dundee’s Baxter Park

A crowd of people gathered at Baxter Park on Sunday for what was thought to be a gender reveal party.

Witnesses say more than 30 people were in the park, with little concern for social distancing.

The crowd, which were seen sitting within two metres of one and other, also let off a canon of pink smoke.

While current regulations in Scotland allow for gatherings of up to 20 for funerals and up to five for weddings, no exceptions have been made for other events such as gender reveal parties.

Such parties – when soon-to-be parents gather friends and families to unveil the gender of their unborn baby – have soared in popularity in recent years.

They typically include something pink or blue being revealed, commonly through coloured smoke cannons, balloons and confetti.

One Stobswell resident who witnessed the crowd the gathering on Sunday afternoon said it made her feel “unsafe.”

“I think there were 30+ people there,” she said.

“I don’t think I could see anybody really wearing masks or social distancing, they were sort of sat in big clumps together.

“At first we thought it was some kind of wedding but then they started counting down, three two one, and we got confused.

“The big cannon went off and all the pink smoke came out so we knew it was a gender reveal party.

“After that they all got up and were hugging each other and everything, they must have stood there for at least 10 minutes.

“It makes you feel quite unsafe when you’re out, makes you want to not go out in public.”

The witness said such events should be streamed online until lockdown restrictions are eased.

“It’s the type of thing that can just go on Facebook – go on livestream or something,” she said.

“There were no police there or anything either.

“I didn’t even know this was something people in the UK did, I always thought it was an American thing.”

Police Scotland said the gathering was not reported to them.