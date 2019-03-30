Crowbar-wielding thug hit taxi driver who tried to stop him robbing Dundee pub

A singing taxi driver was thumped by a crowbar-wielding thug as he tried to stop his friend’s pub being raided.

Wayne O’Hare faked a heart attack when he was assaulted by 20-year-old Kevin Jackson during the incident.

The 51-year-old had caught Jackson and Scott Henderson, 34, raiding the Boars Rock, on Arbroath Road, last November.

The pair could be facing jail for the theft and a series of other raids across Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court heard how Mr O’Hare – known as one half of the Singing Cabbies – had been staying above the pub and heard a disturbance at around 4am on November 30.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said: “As the complainer attended he said ‘get the **** out of here, the polis are on the way’.

“He threw glasses at both accused.

“The complainer then grabbed Henderson before he was repeatedly struck with a crowbar by the accused Jackson.

“The complainer pretended to have a heart attack at this time.”

Mr O’Hare suffered cuts which had to be glued.

Jackson and Henderson pleaded guilty to stealing 10 bottles of alcohol, till monitors, till drawers and contents, with Jackson also admitting the attack on Mr O’Hare.

On April 10 last year, both also stole £420, a handbag, make-up and keys from Strathspey Place, which was captured on CCTV.

They also raided the Barn pub on Campfield Square, stealing £1,519.75, among other items.

On December 1, the pair attempted to use pitchforks to break into premises owned by Scottish Blue on Douglas Road.

Mecca Bingo, on the same street, was also targeted on December 2, with the thieves stealing alcohol, a charity money box and tills.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence, and both were remanded.

Wayne said he has “no regrets” as he recounted the events of last November.

He also said he was pleased the men were being held on remand.

Wayne, originally from Fintry, said the men were “too dangerous” to walk the city street after the series of crimes.

Speaking today, he said he hoped the men would get the treatment they needed to turn their lives around.

He said: “I certainly have no regrets about the action I took – if it happened again I would do exactly the same thing.

“I fought until I couldn’t fight any more that night. I felt the crowbar striking me during the altercation, which went on for about four minutes.

“It was really my intention just to hold on to them until the cavalry arrived. I gave as good as I got during the incident.

“My worry is if someone else had come into that situation these guys were capable of anything because they were that desperate.

“I knew there was enough to pin the incident to these guys – there were items of clothing, DNA and CCTV of the pair fleeing the scene.

“I just wish I could have kept them there until the police arrived, but I had nothing left to give.

“Whatever the sentence is I just hope these guys get the help they need.”