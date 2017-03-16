A campaigning mum has called for immediate safety improvements at a Broughty Ferry primary school after witnessing a vehicle come within inches of hitting a child.

Angela Lyall is campaigning for the introduction of an official crossing point on Forthill Road at Forthill Primary School.

There has been controversy since lollipop lady Freda Doig was ordered not to help children walk across the busy road.

School crossing operators Tayside Contracts argues Forthill Road is not a designated crossing point and Freda must stick to helping children across Balgillo Road.

More than 400 parents of Forthill Primary children disagree, and following the near-miss involving a P5 pupil, Angela has called for immediate action to prevent a tragedy.

A Tayside Contracts spokesman said it had undertaken site surveys on Forthill Road, the results of which had been passed to Dundee City Council’s children and families service.