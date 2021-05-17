Perth and Kinross Council are weeks away from appointing contractors to start work on the Cross Tay Link Road, it is understood.
Preparatory works are expected to take place on site in the coming months.
The £118 million route – including a road bridge over the River Tay north of Scone – has hit delays as a result of the pandemic.
