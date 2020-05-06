Cross-party call for Scottish Government to release vital coronavirus funding for Dundee

Politicians from across the party divide have united in calling for the city to receive an immediate share of a £155 million emergency funding pot.

Last month the UK Government pledged to hand over £300m to the three devolved governments, including Scotland, to support vital services during the pandemic.

However details on when and how the cash will be distributed by Holyrood to local authorities has yet to be announced.

Dundee’s local politicians have said there is an urgent need for the money to help bail the city out of an increasingly grave financial situation.

Council leader John Alexander said: “There’s hardship across the board and it’s important that we recognise that the city will require much more support, across all sectors, going forward.

“Dundee City Council has dived into this crisis with both feet, in order to support all of our communities and at no point have our decisions been driven by finance.

“That said, the council itself is facing a difficult situation with a reduction in income and an increase in costs. The figure will reduce by at least £3 million with the funding already provided and I’m absolutely certain that further support is on its way.”

Meanwhile, the Labour group leader Kevin Keenan said Dundee’s financial future looks bleak and support is needed now.

Mr Keenan said: “The Scottish Government need to release the funds made available to them from Westminster and to give that level of comfort to local councils who they have over the years treated like a poor relation, ‘Cinderella’ public service.

And Lib Dem group Leader Fraser Macpherson said there was “widespread support” across the council chamber for additional funding.

“I would call on the Scottish Government to ensure this funding is given immediately and in full to local councils to ensure they can continue to provide vital services at this very difficult time,” he added.

Councillor Philip Scott, the Tories’ local finance spokesman, claimed councils had been under-funded for years and shouldn’t have to “beg for what’s rightfully theirs”.

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.