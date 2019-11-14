Crooning cabbie from Dundee battling bulge on BBC programme

A singing cab driver will be back on the small screen tonight – only this time his battle is with the bulge rather than Britain’s Got Talent Judges.

Wayne O’Hare will be appearing on the first episode of Secret Body, an undercover body transformation programme starting this evening on BBC One.

The 52-year-old, one half of popular local music duo The Singing Cabbies, revealed his deteriorating health forced him to take the plunge and apply for the show in a bid to lose weight.

At his heaviest of around 25 stone, the former Stobswell Rugby player struggled to walk.

His poor lung capacity had sidelined him from his main passion of singing and Wayne knew he had to act.

© Supplied

He said: “Prior to filming I had been battling depression with my weight. I’d put on about nine stone in 10 years since I stopped playing rugby – at my heaviest I was about 25 stone. It got to the point I had to sit down when I was singing then eventually I had to take a step back. There was an advert for the show and I decided to go for it. I was desperate to turn it around before it was too late.

“I was training to live and that was the reality of it.”

In the show, Wayne works with social media stars and fitness experts the Kilted Coaches, Rab Shields and Stephen Clarke, to try to achieve his weight loss goals in 12 weeks.

Interviews with the owners of the Boars Rock pub and singing partner Jimmy Smart will also feature on the show, which starts at 9pm.

Wayne and Jimmy appeared on TV together earlier this year when they auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent – but failed to impress Simon Cowell.

On his latest TV appearance, Wayne said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the episode tonight as it’s the first time I’ll be seeing it.”

And now Wayne is hopeful he can return to the stage and fulfil his dream of performing with an orchestra.

Meanwhile, locals can catch Wayne and Jimmy in action at Clark’s on Lindsay Street on December 1.