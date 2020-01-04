Crook ‘threatened to shoot’ homeowners as he attempted to rob house in Monifieth

A would-be crook threatened to shoot the owners of a house he was trying to break into, the Tele understands.

The disturbance on Princes Street took place in the early hours of yesterday morning after the would-be crook reportedly used an item from the garden to break into the address.

One of the occupants was alerted to the disturbance and thwarted the man before he got into the house by grabbing his arm during the ordeal.

The man is understood to have threatened to shoot the occupants while attempting to take a personal computer and demanding the occupants hand over other items.

In a statement released yesterday morning, Police Scotland confirmed the man had demanded items from the address before leaving the property empty handed.

Prior to the incident it is understood he had pressed doors bells on Dalhousie Street before entering back gardens in nearby Princes Street.

During the investigation yesterday, one police vehicle was pictured parked on neighbouring Well Street shortly after 1pm .

An officer was spotted by one local going door to door on Dalhousie Street.

The resident said: “I saw one police officer on Dalhousie Street yesterday and I also saw a glazier carrying out repairs at the address where the incident happened.

“Fair play to the home owners for standing their ground especially if the man threatened them like that.

“I read about various attempted break-ins in Broughty Ferry over the festive period. It’s scary to hear of so many incidents happening in the local area.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Police Scotland is appealing for information about an incident which happened in the early hours of this morning (3rd January) in Princes Street, Monifieth.

“At About 3:45am, a man was disturbed trying to break in to a house.

“The would-be thief is described as a white male, about 5ft 4, aged in his 30s with a very thin face, and was wearing all dark clothing. He also spoke with a local accent.”