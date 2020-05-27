Crook jailed after stealing cars from Dundee garage and crashing BMW during police chase

A valium-fuelled thief’s lawyer claimed he made a “faux pas” after he nicked three cars from a garage and crashed a stolen BMW while trying to evade police.

Andrew Craigie embarked on an early morning crime spree after his girlfriend told him that she had been unfaithful.

The 27-year-old was jailed after he admitted stealing three cars from VG Autos, Bowbridge Works, before colliding a stolen and already-damaged BMW into a parked car.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Craigie was spotted driving the car on Kinghorne Road by police at around 2.30am on the day in question.

The car had no headlights as well as substantial frontal and offside damage. Officers activated the blue lights, suspecting Craigie was involved in a collision.

However, Craigie increased his speed on Carmichael Street before colliding with a parked car.

Prosecutor Charmaine Gilmartin said: “This caused serious damage to both vehicles. The accused tried to run away but was apprehended a short distance away.

“He appeared heavily under the influence of drugs, slurring his speech with excessive saliva. He suffered pain in his chest and was taken to Ninewells Hospital before being taken into police custody.”

At 8am the following the day, the owner of VG Autos saw the main garage door had been forced open with BMW, an Audi A4 and a Renault Captur all missing.

Another car and a key box had also been rummaged through. The Renault was discovered in a nearby car park but the Audi was not recovered.

Craigie, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to stealing the three vehicles and the set of keys on April 10 or April 11 while subject to two bail orders.

He also admitted failing to stop when asked to by the police and driving while only holding a provisional licence.

In addition, Craigie admitted driving dangerously on April 11 on Kinghorne Road and Carmichael Street by driving without headlights, with significant damage to the bodywork of the car and driving at excessive speeds before colliding with a parked vehicle while trying to speed away from the police and while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A final guilty plea was tendered to driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Defence solicitor Larry Flynn said Craigie’s behaviour was sparked by his girlfriend admitting to being unfaithful.

“She confided to him about an infidelity and wanted to get it out in the open,” he told Sheriff Lorna Drummond.

“He didn’t react well to that and appears to have indulged in taking valium. He remembers very little of what happened after that.

“He had gone to this car place which he has a connection with. It goes from bad to worse from that.

“It ticks all the boxes of just a complete faux pas on his behalf.”

Craigie was jailed for total of 26 months and banned from driving for 12 months.