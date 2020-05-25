Crook caught hiding in fiancee’s wardrobe despite Dundee court order not to contact her

Police caught a lovesick crook hiding in his fiancee’s wardrobe just hours after being ordered by a sheriff to stay away from her address.

Brazen John McKenzie was nabbed after officers attended his partner’s home on Lansdowne Court to inform her that McKenzie had been released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court.

However, the woman’s demeanour concerned the police who searched her home – and found McKenzie holed up in the wardrobe.

After being arrested, the 36-year-old said: “I just want to be with my girlfriend.”

McKenzie was on bail with conditions preventing him from approaching or contacting the woman

On Friday, McKenzie was released from custody for the third time in a week ahead of sentencing in July.

He previously admitted in April to acting aggressively and making abusive remarks towards the woman before shouting and swearing outside her flat. McKenzie was bailed on May 14 following his guilty plea.

McKenzie also pleaded guilty to being in the woman’s company on May 20 before threatening a police officer with violence at Ninewells Hospital.

Describing the most recent incident on May 21 – the day where he was again released on bail – prosecutor Jill Drummond said: “At 5.30pm, officers attended at the property to carry out a welfare check on the complainer and provide her with bail information.

“On attending, the witness appeared under duress causing officers concerned. Officers requested to search the flat which she permitted.

“They carried out a search of the bedroom and traced the accused in the wardrobe.”

McKenzie pleaded guilty to breaching special bail conditions on May 21 by being in the company of the woman at her flat.

Defence solicitor Krista Johnston explained to Sheriff Derek Reekie that after being released from custody last week, McKenzie returned to his scatter flat in Glenrothes to find it had been given to somebody else.

He then used the return bus ticket bought for him by the social work department to attend at his partner’s flat.

Ms Johnston said: “He went to see a friend in Dundee but he wasn’t in. He didn’t have a phone and thought if he went to his fiancee’s house he could ask her how to go about getting somewhere to stay.”

The solicitor added that it was the woman’s position that she did not want the bail conditions against McKenzie.

Sheriff Reekie deferred sentence on McKenzie, whose address was given as care of Martin, Johnston & Socha solicitors in Kirkcaldy, until July.

McKenzie was again released on bail with special conditions not to enter Lansdowne Court.