Crohn’s, Cooking and Me: Debbie getting a real buzz out of her food and people cooking her creations

This month, Crohn’s Disease sufferer, Debbie Hamilton, has been busy in the kitchen while also trying to get her Crohn’s back into remission.

I am now four weeks into an eight-week course of steroids to try and get my Crohn’s back in remission.

Thankfully this week I have really felt an improvement in my overall symptoms, so I just need to get my energy levels sorted now.

That’s the thing about Crohn’s Disease, it plays by its own rules and those rules are always changing.

Nobody’s journey is the same, there is no clear path that you follow, no predictable outcomes, it does what it wants when it wants. Usually throwing nasty surprises at you when you least expect it.

The best you can hope for is that your medications can control it and you can achieve periods of remission.

Your battle is a silent one and no one really knows the full extent of it.

Day-to-day battles

You crave normality and escape and by not discussing fully these day-to-day battles, whether physical or emotional, allows you to at least pretend for a little while.

But we keep going, we keep fighting on those darkest of days. Because for every dark day there are ten amazing days and so many reasons to be thankful.

I have enjoyed some time off work these past few weeks, working on my mindset with plenty of walks around the local area as always enjoying creating some home-cooked meals for myself and my family.

People have started to cook some of the dishes I feature on my blog and social media and are sharing pictures of their dishes as well as giving me their thoughts on my recipes.

I get a real buzz from that, others making and enjoying my dishes, it’s amazing!

Herring is in season just now and am making full use of its availability from our fishmongers – keeping it simple and letting the fish speak for itself.

I am also trying to start my day off with a healthy and tasty breakfast – avocado.

I literally can’t get enough of it just now, mixing it with a little chilli, garlic, spring onion, lemon juice and salt and pepper. I like to serve it alongside grilled bacon and scrambled eggs or simply on toast with sweet cherry tomatoes is just heavenly.

Barbecue delights

Some family visited for a barbecue and wanting to stick to familiar dishes I made chicken kebabs marinated in the most delicious sauce.

The recipe was given to me by my brother who is known to create very tasty barbecue dishes.

I also made some homemade hummus and coleslaw, which was a bit more effort, but I knew exactly what was going into it and the taste was worth it.

I even enjoyed a homemade treat of lemon crunch pie. It is my mother-in-law’s recipe and a firm favourite at family events.

We have had some beautiful weather over the past few weeks, where you want something light but still packing a punch.

Tomato and basil pasta salad is definitely one you should try. My daughter’s friend has named it “Tomasta” that may just stick.

Tomato and basil pasta salad

Serves 4 (generously)

Ingredients

300g of pasta shells

500g good quality cherry tomatoes

4 cloves of garlic

Bunch of fresh basil leaves

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to season

Method

Cook your pasta according to the instruction on the pack. Meanwhile, slice your tomatoes, crush your garlic and add it to a large bowl. Add salt and allow it to release some of the juice from the tomato. Tear (do not chop as you lose some of the oil from the leaves and that is where the flavour is) your basil leaves and add it to the tomatoes. Once your pasta is cooked and drained add it to your tomatoes and drizzle it with a good amount of the oil, adding more salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste and serve.

