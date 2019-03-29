Picture of ‘crocodile’ in pond in Arbroath shared widely on social media

An Angus prankster fooled frightened locals after launching a crocodile head into a pond.

Luckily for all those in Arbroath – as well as animal lovers everywhere – the lifelike head was actually fake.

Findlay Stephen has revealed that, since he pulled the stunt earlier this week, it has been seen and shared widely on social media with people all over Scotland reacting to the spoof.

He said: “This was purely done as a laugh.

“There is so much negativity on Facebook with people complaining about things that are wrong in Arbroath.

“I’d got a plastic floating head and placed it in the ponds and took a couple of pictures.

“I was going to do it as an April Fool, but thought it was too good not to put it up.”

One social media user said the arrival of the crocodile might be Arbroath’s answer to the Loch Ness Monster.

Findlay added: “As soon as it was posted it was widely shared. I think it was split 50/50 with people thinking it was real.

“People are always complaining about dog mess and litter in Arbroath.

“I thought it would be a good laugh to put something up that wasn’t just about people complaining.”

Findlay didn’t give the crocodile a name and admits it is unlikely to make another appearance – but he is hopeful it gave locals a laugh.

He said: “They are doing some great work at Keptie Pond, it’s a great place to visit.

“I’m not sure if the crocodile will go down in folklore or not but I’m glad it brought the desired effect and gave everyone a good laugh.”

He added: “It maybe brought a wee taste of Florida to our own backyard if only for a short space of time.

“He’s probably had his two seconds of fame now.”