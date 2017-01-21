A senior SNP politician has warned of reaching “crisis point” after it emerged that spending on roads in Tayside and Fife has been cut by 12%.

The region’s councils spent £86 million last year on roads and winter maintenance, compared with £98m in 2011-12.

A Transport Scotland chief told MSPs that under-investment in the local network could see road conditions “fall off a cliff”.

Colin Mair, chairman of the Roads Collaboration Programme Board, set up to help councils work closer together, told Holyrood’s public audit committee that road surfaces across Scotland were “undoubtedly deteriorating”, particularly in urban areas.

“In recognition of concerns over local road conditions in England, the UK Government Chancellor has chosen to invest in the local roads network in England. A similar allocation to Scotland’s local roads would be timely,” he said.

Alex Neil, the SNP MSP, warned of reaching a “crisis point” if councils continue reducing spending on roads.

He added: “Are they not cutting their noses off to spite their faces?”

Hugh Gillies, a Transport Scotland director, replied: “Can we continue the way we are going as a country? No, we cannot.”

Scotland’s roads “need investment”, Mr Gillies said but added there were positives in that local authorities had “managed to maintain the condition of the roads at a fairly stable level”.

But he warned: “There is potential with under-investment that at some point that falls off a cliff.”

Across Scotland, councillors are spending just one-fifth of the amount on roads and winter maintenance that they did in 2011-12.

The Scottish Government has cut core grants to local authorities by £327m in the draft budget for 2017-18 but the finance secretary says that the total funding package makes councils better off.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesman said it was one of only 13 Scottish councils that increased spending on last year. Fife councillor John Wincott said its higher spending on carriageway maintenance had lifted it from 16th to 10th in a council league table for road conditions.

Dundee City Council has said its focus on quality improvements had reduced the number of potholes in the city. An Angus Council spokesman said it was in the top quarter across Scotland for road condition.