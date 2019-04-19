‘Crisis after crisis’… calls for NHS Tayside to restore public confidence as sex probe launched

The senior NHS boss at the centre of inappropriate conduct claims has remained silent after allegations he had sex in his office surfaced on Wednesday.

As revealed in the Tele, Tayside’s director of public health Dr Drew Walker is facing an internal investigation over claims he had sex in his office on NHS property.

Dr Walker, who is one of the highest paid public health workers in Scotland, is reported to have been caught in the act by a colleague who walked in as the alleged incident took place.

Calls have now been made for the health board to “get on” with restoring public confidence.

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman is aware of the probe and has called on the NHS to carry out “robust” inquiries.

The allegation is the latest in a series of issues to hit NHS Tayside recently.

The board has been put under pressure over its administration of breast cancer treatment and mental health services.

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: “NHS Tayside is supposed to be on the road to recovery under a new chairman and chief executive but significant ongoing risks have been identified.

“It’s right this allegation is investigated because the senior management team must be focused on delivering excellent patient care.

“Only this week we’ve learned breast cancer patients in Tayside were put at risk because of failings in clinical governance.

“And for too long, mental health services have been inadequate.

“It’s been crisis after crisis and the bosses at NHS Tayside need to get on with restoring public confidence.”

North East region Scottish Conservative MSP Bill Bowman said: “I am conscious the investigation is ongoing and these officially remain allegations, while the Scottish Government has called for robust inquiries to be carried out.

“It is incredibly important NHS Tayside pursues this allegation fully and openly.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “We do not comment on matters relating to individual members of staff.”