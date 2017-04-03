Dundee’s live music scene could be in jeopardy because of crippling business rates on venues.

That’s according to the manager of a city venue set to face a massive hike.

Alex McTurk of Duke’s Corner is calling on council chiefs to do more to help struggling venues across Dundee.

He says the venue have significantly reduced the number of gigs they put on after being hit with a whopping 240% rate increase.

That amounts to roughly an extra £45,000 per year.

Speaking to the Tele, Alex said: “We’ve scaled back our gigs completely. Our rates have had one of the highest increases so we have to work around that.

“We now do shows about once a month or every few months when it used to be every week.

“It’s just not profitable for us at the moment, it was more of a cost for us.

“We have to pay an extra £45,000 per year now which I think is just about one of the highest in the area.”

He added: “Our business is quite diverse so we can cope but a lot of other venues rely on live music to bring people in.

“That might mean we could see quite a lot less live music in the city than there currently is.

“I think the council could do more to help the independent businesses.

“Exactly what I don’t know but they’re trying to attract all these big names when they should be looking at investing in local businesses.

“We could all do with the help and they should definitely look at a way of investing in the local scene.”

As of this month, Dundee pubs and hotels are facing a massive hike in rates. This came after the Scottish Assessors Agency revaluated the business rates payable in the city – with rates on Dundee’s hospitality sector being almost doubled. The move was previously slammed by Paul Waterson, Chief Executive of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, as “outrageous”.

John Cruickshanks, owner of Beat Generator, says funding for culture in the city also needs to be reviewed.

He said: “We used to have way more gigs than we’re having now. Other venues are struggling, some are opening and closing again.

“It’s a real struggle and it’s because of what these venues are having to shell out and the council need to start addressing the funding for culture in the city or else there won’t be much left.

“Not enough is being done to give support to the smaller venues.”

Alistair Kirkwood from the Tayside Join Valuation Board said: “It would be inappropriate for me to comment on individual businesses.

“What I would say is that we have assessed the rates to the best of our abilities. A number of factors are taken into account including the forms being correctly filled out with annual turnovers and other appropriate documentation. I’d encourage all businesses to ensure this is correct.”

Dundee City Council declined to comment.