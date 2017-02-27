More than 20 convicted criminals across Dundee and Angus have used taxpayers’ money to get more lenient sentences, the Tele can reveal.

An investigation has found that £23,700 was handed out in legal aid to 22 individuals in 2015 and 2016 to fund their successful appeals against sentences or convictions.

A further £19,000 was awarded to criminals who failed in or abandoned their bids to have their punishments cut.

Many of the offenders, whose names have not been revealed, had their sentences reduced significantly, according to the Scottish Legal Aid Board — including a man who had his eight-month jail sentence for a driving offence cut to just eight weeks thanks to an appeal costing £1,400.

One violent offender, a man in his 30s, saw his custodial sentence for assault scrapped and a home curfew imposed instead, using £700 of public cash.

A number of others who had been convicted of road offences managed to reduce jail terms using thousands in legal aid.

A man in his 40s even managed to have his name removed from the sex offenders register thanks to a £1,500 taxpayer-funded appeal.

A woman in her early 40s used a £1,400 appeal to have her sentence for a drugs charge reduced from four months behind bars to a community payback order. Another drugs offender had his conviction quashed through a £2,200 appeal using legal aid.

Conversely, one man in his 30s convicted of assault to severe injury used £2,600 of public cash to appeal his sentence but it was refused.

Legal aid is given to people who can’t afford to pay part or all of their legal costs when appearing in court.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Douglas Ross MSP said: “While everyone has the right to access justice, the public are increasingly sceptical about legal aid not being used in the best way possible, and some will question the amounts paid to prisoners launching appeals on their sentences or convictions. Legal aid must be prioritised for those who need it most.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Legal Aid Board said: “The appeals process is an essential part of our justice system.

“While certain high profile cases attract attention, legal aid helps large numbers of often vulnerable people get access to justice.”