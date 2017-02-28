Crimes linked to prostitution in Dundee are on the rise, according to a new report.

Statistics from the Scottish Government revealed that such crimes recorded in the city more than doubled in 2014/15 compared with the year before.

In the three other major cities in Scotland, these types of crimes dropped during the same period.

The report stated that “the majority of prostitution-related crimes comprise brothel-keeping, soliciting services of a person engaged in prostitution, and offences related to prostitution”.

In 2014/15, there were five cases of brothel-keeping in Dundee, up from one the previous year.

Crimes of soliciting services of a person engaged in prostitution also rose from six in 2013/14 to 11 the next year.

And, other crimes related to prostitution rose from seven in 2013/14 to 18 the following year.

Alan Ross, community safety and public protection convener for Dundee City Council, told the Tele today: “I would say this is why we need to have a different approach towards prostitution.

“We need a targeted approach against the people who are buying sex and to decriminalise being a prostitute.

“As I have said before, no one chooses that life — it’s almost always linked to drug addiction.”

He added: “The brothel statistics do surprise me, I must admit.

“I guess these are things that ‘ordinary’ people don’t realise are going on in their city. The convictions show that the police are aware this activity is going on and have managed to shut down these brothels and bring these cases to justice.”

The news comes just two weeks after the Tele launched a special investigation into alleged prostitution in the Arbroath Road area.

Residents held a special meeting to discuss the issue on February 13, amid claims parts of the street had become “a red light zone”.

The Tele visited the area to look into the matter and within less than a minute, a young mum who was in the area had offered our reporter sex for £40.

The woman later said she had turned to selling sex to fund her drug addiction.

Following the Tele investigation, Mr Ross called for the men who pay to use prostitutes to be targeted in a bid to solve the problem.