Crime fears after police fail to question suspect one month after theft from Dundee OAP’s home

A man fears he may never find out who took a four-figure sum of money from his elderly mother’s home – after waiting more than a month for police to start questioning people over the theft.

Jim Clark claims the cash went missing from his mum Agnes’s house on Brougham Gardens some time between Saturday April 13 and Wednesday April 17.

He said a sum of money had been left within her home for his brother to collect inside her clothing drawer.

After contacting his brother and searching the property “high and low” they felt they had no other option but to contact the police regarding the theft.

Jim said: “We are both in and out of there and it seemed like the most convenient place to store the cash for my brother to collect.

“It was placed in my mother’s clothing drawer within her bedroom.

“It has gone missing some time from me placing it there on the Saturday until we reported it on the Wednesday.

“My mother’s house has a door key entry to punch in otherwise people can’t get in.”

Jim said his mother has four carers who visit the address on a daily basis along with meals on wheels and family members.

The 54-year-old said his brother had been contacting the police for an update on the investigation.

He said: “The biggest frustration is that no one has been questioned regarding it.

“Our family are happy to be interviewed as part of that process.

“Police have told us the inquiries are ongoing but nothing appears to be happening.

“The fear for us is that this person is still potentially coming in and out of my mother’s home.”

Jim highlighted the incident earlier this week where a woman posed as a carer to enter a man’s home and steal from him.

He added: “I was disgusted to hear what happened to that elderly man in Invergowrie.

“Given the experience we’ve had I don’t have much hope for them getting any results on that case.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The matter is under inquiry.”