Crieff Hydro owners ‘Clap for Carers’ with moving bagpipe rendition of Scotland the Brave

Four members of the Leckie family, owners of Crieff Hydro Hotel, took to their instruments at 8pm yesterday to give their heartfelt thanks to NHS staff, carers and frontline workers.

Their musical gesture of echoed around the hotel’s winter garden, as they joined millions around the country to ‘Clap for Carers’.

#clapforcarersWe are forever grateful to those on the frontline so this week’s salute is a family affair – Stephen Leckie leading on the pipes with his sons, Richard and Charlie and daughter Louisa on drums. Scotland the Brave was chosen by our very own Ruth Leckie King who, with her husband, is working at Tillicoultry Medical Practice. They are also helping at Stirling's Covid Assessment Hub. Who do you want to dedicate a song to?#weareallinthistogether Posted by Crieff Hydro on Thursday, 9 April 2020

Stephen Leckie was joined in his bagpipe rendition of Scotland the Brave and Rowan Tree by his sons, Richard and Charlie, and daughter Louisa on drums.

The songs were chosen by Stephen’s sister, Ruth Leckie King who is at the front line with her husband working at Tillicoultry Medical Practice and is helping at Stirling’s Covid Assessment Hub.

The Leckies said “their appreciation will be shown every Thursday throughout the period from different iconic locations of the hotel as the family tries to keep spirits up”.

Residents of Ferryfields in Dundee were also among those making a big noise for frontline staff. (see video below).

Two Tyrannosaurus Rexes were amongst those showing their appreciation last night.

