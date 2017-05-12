A cricket match is set to take place tomorrow to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of a Dundee player.

Forfarshire Cricket Club is hosting the special match as a tribute to former player Gordon Potts.

A spokesman said: “Gordon was a naturally gifted sportsman, who hit the record books as a 15-year old when he made his Forfarshire debut against West Lothian in 1983 while still in the third year at Grove Academy.

“An all-rounder, he took 300 wickets and scored 3,440 runs at senior level.”

Former team-mate Bryce Robertson has cajoled a number of players who played with or against Gordon to come out of retirement for the one-off match which will feature a Forfarshire veterans XI playing against a Scottish Counties Legends XI.

The 30-overs-a-side match will start at Mackays Forthill at 2.30pm and admission is free.

The Forfs’ BBQ will be in operation along with Ted’s Shed to provide food and drink for spectators.