Fire crews attended two bin fires in the space of half an hour overnight in Dundee.

Calls to the fire service saw crews scrambled to the west of the city.

One appliance was called to Camperdown Park shortly before midnight, to extinguish a fire in a bin.

Shortly afterwards firefighters were sent to the Charleston area.

A crew was dispatched to Craigowan Road at 12.30am to put out a wheelie bin on fire.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said both fires were dealt with quickly and that no-one was injured in either incident.