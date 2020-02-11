Crews called out after two wheelie bins set on fire in Dundee

Fire crews were called to an area near Linlathen after two large wheelie bins were set on fire.

The incident happened just before midnight last night on Happyhillock Walk.

An appliance from the Kingsway attended the scene close to the shopping precinct on Happyhillock Road.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance attended the scene at around 11.56pm.

Crews used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the blaze before standing down a short time later.

The incident is close to where a caravan burst into flames in October of last year.

A spokeswoman for the fire service added: “One appliance attended from the Kingsway at 11.56pm after two large wheelie bins were on fire.

“Crews used a hose jet at the scene.”

It was highlighted in January that fears had been raised about over-flowing bins in Menzieshill becoming an “easy target” for firebugs.

Crews attended Etive Gardens and Dee Gardens as a result of the fire.