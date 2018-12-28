CREST OF A WAVE: We go behind the scenes with Dundee and Perth’s favourite radio station Wave FM

For thousands of people, Wave FM comes alive at the simple touch of a button or the opening of an app.

But behind the scenes at Dundee and Perth’s favourite radio station, there is a dedicated team working tirelessly to ensure the listeners’ favourite songs, competitions and news items stay on air throughout all the key times of the day.

The Tele has gone behind the scenes at the station, which is owned by DC Thomson Media, for a glimpse of how the shows come together.

Ali DeFoy and Andy Bullick help ease people into their mornings with their popular weekday breakfast show.

Although they are on air from 6am, the pair are at the studio at the eye-watering time of 5am to prepare for going live.

But it is all in a day’s work for experienced presenter Ali.

How to listen

»» Wave FM is on 102FM in Dundee and 106.6FM in Perth. The station also has an app, or people can tune in via the website – wavefmlive.co.uk

She said: “We have a cup of tea to wake up and check what content we want to talk about.

“My favourite part of the day is when the mics go on at 6am. It makes me really happy and I think ‘Yes, it’s showtime’.”

The presenters bring a host of entertaining stories and games to listeners, together with chart-topping music.

Their show finishes at 10am, but that is not the end of their work, as they start preparations for the following day.

Northern Irishman Andy said: “I get to come to work every day and put on a show.

“We get to perform, which is what I love. I feel more a part of the community now, even though I’ve been here for eight years.”

Stuart McCafferty and Chris Beattie host their own shows later in the day. As well as their presenting roles, they help create content for the station.

Stuart heads up the programming team and has the final say on what is talked about on air.

He said: “It’s not the usual 9-5 and it’s not the same thing every day.

“We all sit down together and try to forward plan as much as we can – but you don’t know what’s going to happen each day.

“We try to add a bit of happiness to people’s lives.”

Drivetime presenter Chris, meanwhile, oversees the station’s social media output via its Facebook and Twitter pages.

He said: “I create graphics for competitions and make content for other platforms.

“I still get a bit nervous live on air and talking to thousands of people a week but once you get into the flow of things each day, it doesn’t feel like a job.”

The station also keeps locals up to date with news and sport every hour, and headlines on the half-hour during the breakfast and drivetime shows, from DC Thomson’s media centre at Meadowside.

Reporters arrive at 5am on weekdays, ready to go on air at 6am, and provide up-to-date bulletins through to early evening.

© DC Thomson

Journalist Felicity Clifford said: “We have a chat in the morning and come up with ideas for the next few days – it’s always a team effort.”

Fellow reporter Iqra Farooq added: “It’s a chance for local people to become part of the station because we cover what the people of Dundee and Perth are interested in.”